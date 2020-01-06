Smith Promoted to AVP at Katahdin Trust

Katahdin Trust Company recently announced the promotion of Rebecca Smith to Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager and Retail Services Officer.

Smith will continue to manage the Bank’s branch located at the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor and serve as a retail lender. In her new role, Rebecca will also assume responsibility for the daily branch management of Katahdin Trust’s second location in Bangor on Springer Drive at the Christmas Tree Shops Plaza. She will be replacing Danelle Weston there. Weston, a Regional Vice President, will continue to oversee the Bangor, Hampden, and Scarborough branch network.

Bonnie Foster, Executive Vice President, Retail Services, calls Smith "a valuable member of our retail team and has been instrumental in our success in the Bangor market.”

Smith joined Katahdin Trust in 2014. She has been in the banking industry for more than twenty years with a variety of responsibilities. Rebecca is a graduate of Brewer High School and resides in Winterport with her son Trey, her fiancé David and his son Josh.