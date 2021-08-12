Ski Hills in Mars Hill, Presque Isle, & Fort Kent in Documentary

We are in the midst of heat wave and in no time at all the leaves will be turning color, falling, and then we will be thinking the 90 degrees days were a figment of our imaginations. The temperatures and humidity will be dangerously high today and tomorrow, so stay inside and watch a documentary that will bring in the cooling feel you are seeking.

Ski areas in Mars Hill, Presque Isle, and Fort Kent were featured in a documentary about the history of small ski areas in Maine. In 2015, Joel Osgood spent several days in Aroostook County visiting the local ski areas. He interviewed several skiers as well as the experts that know the complete history of each hill. When you watch the documentary, you'll see some familiar faces. Do you recognize anybody? You should! This was extremely well done and I hope this reignites a passion for skiing in The County.

This documentary is just under 30 minutes and is a great way to spend your time indoors while it's a little too hot to go outside. All of my powder heads out there can start to daydream of making the first turns after a night of fresh snowfall. The ski areas in Aroostook County were hit hard by border restrictions during the 2020-21 ski season. Canadian traffic is a huge part of why these areas are still in business today. It's now time to enjoy learning more about BigRock in Mars Hill, Quoggy Jo in Presque Isle, and Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent.



1000 Feet & Below from Joel Osgood on Vimeo.

Tell us what your experiences are on the ski hills in The County and Maine. Are you a true ski bum or are you going for the poutine after a solid run?

