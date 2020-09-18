Katahdin Forest Products Fire, Oakfield, Maine

A fire at Katahdin Forest Products in Oakfield Wednesday night destroyed a sawmill during one of the company's busiest times of the year.

Fire departments from Oakfield, Island Falls and Houlton along with members of the Maine Forest Service responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.

Company employees and community members worked with firefighters for several hours and were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings.

The sawmill was a total loss.

Crews were on scene until 3:00 a.m. The State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Katahdin Forest Products produces cedar log homes, fencing, decking and a host of other products.