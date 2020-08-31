Juveniles Arrested In Connection With Fairfield Arson

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Safety, two juveniles have been arrested for an arson that took place in Fairfield earlier this month.

The incident reportedly happened early in the morning of August 18th. Fairfield first-responders were called to a report of fair at a David Road residence. Upon arrival, they found a 2005 Hyundai sedan fully engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

In part, the press release said:

"On August 18, 2020 at approximately 1:30 am, The Fairfield Police and the Fairfield Fire Department responded to a residence on Davis Road for a report of fire. When responding units arrived, they discovered a 2005 Hyundai sedan vehicle in the driveway that was fully engulfed by fire. Fairfield Police Officers were able to awaken the owner and confirm that the vehicle was hers and that it had been parked inside of the garage. The Fairfield Police Department contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office and requested that we respond."

Following an investigation by the state fire marshal's office, two 14 year olds (one male, one female) were arrested for the crime.

The press release goes on to say:

"The juveniles had broken into the garage and removed the vehicle and at some point set it on fire. Both juveniles were charged with Burglary and Arson and released into the custody of their parents."

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to message the DJs and take part in exclusive, app-only, contests. Just enter your phone number in the box below and we'll text you the download link.