Red Sox Blast 4 Homers Beat Washington 9-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox blasted 4 home runs on Sunday afternoon, including a homer by Bobby Dalbec in his 1st major at bat, as the Red Sox beat the Nationals 9-5.

Dalbec, called up when Mitch Moreland was traded hit a 2 run homer down the right field line in the 3rd inning. He's now 1 of 9 Red Sox to homer in their Major League Debut, joining Daniel Nava (2010), Kevin Youkilis (2004), Sam Horn (1987), Danny Sheaffer (1987), Merl Combs (1947), Eddie Pellagrini (1946), Ben Steiner (1945) and Bill LeFebvre (1938). He ended the afternoon 2-4

Rafael Devers was 4-4 with 2 homers, driving in 3 runs. Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a homer, driving in 2 runs. He now has homered in back-to-back games twice, having done so August 20-21.

Kevin Plawecki was 2-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Kevin Pillar was 2-5 with a double and Alex Verdugo and JD Martinez each doubled.

All together the Red Sox had 15 hits.

On the mound Zack Godley went 4.2 innings, allowing 8 hits, 2 homers and 5 runs. For the 2nd straight day, Boston's bullpen excelled with the combination of Josh Osich, Josh Taylor, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice throwing 4.1 scoreless innings allowing just 3 hits.

Trea Turner was 3-5, going 8-10 in the last 2 days, and had 11 hits in the 3 game series.He's now reached base safely in 21 straight games.

Josh Harrison was 1-3 with a solo homer. Eric Thames was 1-4 with a solo homer. Jan Soto was 2-5, Yan Gomes was 2-4 with 2 doubles and Adam Eaton was 1-5 with a triple.

Prior to the game, former Red Sox fan favorite Brock Holt signed by Washington after being released by Milwaukee, was honored on the Red Sox jumbotron with a tribute to Holt, and Holt jumped onto the field to take a curtain call

Boston is now 12-19 and will open a 3 game series at home against the Atlanta Braves. Pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.