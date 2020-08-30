Coldplay Win Best Rock Music Video at 2020 VMAs

Coldplay have won the Best Rock category at the 2020 VMAs with their "Orphans" video.

This is their seventh VMA win. They have been nominated 25 times.

Coldplay beat out blink-182's "Happy Days," Evanescence's "Wasted On You," Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean's "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)," Green Day's "Oh Yeah!" and The Killers' "Caution" for the Moon Man trophy.



As noted previously, this year's rock category looked like a list from 2003, nonetheless we were just glad to see some actual rock bands represented in the category.

Earlier in the night, Machine Gun Kelly won the award for Best Alternative Music Video and performed during the VMAs pre-show.

The 2020 MTV VMAs are happening tonight (Aug. 30) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with performances set to take place in Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island.

On June 29, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that the VMAs would take place with "limited or no audience" in New York City, making the awards show one of the first and few ceremonies to not be postponed, canceled or held virtually since the COVID-19 outbreak began to accelerate back in early spring.

