John Fogerty Selling ‘Unparalleled Luxury’ Mansion for $9 Million

John Fogerty’s Southern California home can be yours - if you have about $9 million to spare.

The rocker has listed his 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles for $8.997 million.

See pictures of the stunning property below.

According to its official listing, the home offers “unparalleled luxury” with "every first-class amenity imaginable." Among the property’s many highlights are a formal dining room, multiple living rooms, a lounge, a bar and an in-home movie theater.

The home's second story features an expansive master suite, including its own sitting room, two fireplaces, two separate bathrooms and two walk-in closets that look to be the size of studio apartments (ok, we may be exaggerating, but they’re big).

Elsewhere, the mansion boasts a “luminous kitchen” with marble countertops and state-of-the-art appliances. The neighboring great room offers an oversized entertainment wall with a built-in gas fireplace. The nearby motorized glass doors pull back, allowing a free flowing transition from the indoor to outdoor living spaces.

As impressive as the inside of the house is, the outside may be better. The gorgeous pool and spa features its own waterfall and is surrounded by manicured landscaping. A nearby outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining, while multiple exterior lounge spaces provide ideal spots for relaxing.

Want a better view? Head to the home’s rooftop deck, which offers a picturesque look at the Encino/San Fernando Valley area.

Fogerty purchased the property in 2018 and recently put the house through an extensive remodel. The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman paid roughly $7 million for the home when he bought it.

Matt and Josh Altman - famed for their involvement on the reality series Million Dollar Listing - are handling the sale.