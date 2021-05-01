Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in May

The weather is warming up, and could it have something to do with all the birthday candles being blown out in May? The fifth month of the year is chock full of rock star birthdays.

Do you share a birthday with Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor? The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be making his birthday wishes mid-month. He actually shares a birthday with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, though he has a few years on the musician.

And what better way to end the month than with a birthday? Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello sends out May with some birthday wishes.

See which rockers are adding a number to their age in May by scrolling through our rock star birthday gallery for the month below.