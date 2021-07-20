The Official Trailer for ‘Jackass Forever’ is Absolutely Insane

The official trailer for Jackass Forever has finally been released. The newest Jackass movie is the first release from the boys since Jackass 3D dropped in 2010.

Jackass Forever will be the first not to feature Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011, and Bam Margera, who was fired from production due to substance abuse issues. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy will all return to the legendary crew, while Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney, Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes have been added to the main cast.

MGK, Eric Andre, and Tyler, the Creator can also be seen in the trailer. Additional guest stars on Jackass Forever reportedly include Tony Hawk, Matt Hoffman, Shaquille O’Neal, UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, AEW wrestler Darby Allin, and others.

Jackass Forever will be Johnny Knoxville’s final contribution to the franchise. “You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” Knoxville told GQ. “I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around.”

Watch the trailer for Jackass Forever below. After being delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackass Forever will be released in theaters Oct. 22.

Jackass Forever | Official Trailer (2021 Movie)