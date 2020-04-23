‘Jackass 4′ Release Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

Alright COVID, now it’s fucking personal. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the long-awaited fourth Jackass movie has been delayed until July 2, 2021.

It’s been a long 10 years since Jackass 3D hit theaters, giving fans the most up-close and personal Jackass experience to-date. Since then, Steve-O has remained sober and became a successful stand-up comic and YouTuber, while Johnny Knoxville starred in films like Bad Grandpa and Action Point.

Unfortunately, there’s been a dark side to the Jackass story as well, with the death of Ryan Dunn in 2011 and Bam Margera’s widely-publicized struggle with substance abuse.

Jackass 4 was thought to be an impossible project for many years, but in December 2019, the movie was finally announced for a March 5, 2021 release. Jackass 4 now joins countless films pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an exclusive interview with Loudwire, Steve-O shared optimism for a fourth Jackass film just months before Jackass 4 got the green light, sharing that Johnny Knoxville would ultimately decide — along with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze — whether another movie would happen.