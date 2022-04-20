Everything New on Netflix in May

For a lot of Netflix subscribers, May is a big month for one reason: It finally marks the return of Stranger Things after a three year hiatus, with the first batch of Season 4 episodes debuting on May 27. That’s just one one title, though, and Netflix has about 100 other new films and series debuting over the course of the month as well.

The highlights include Netflix’s new TV series version of the popular novel and film The Lincoln Lawyer, along with Mike Myers’ new Netflix series The Pentaverate, which marks his return to comedy (and playing lots of different characters). There’s also a new animated movie of Marmaduke, more episodes of The Boss Baby, the comedy Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson, and Jackass 4.5, a new feature film featuring footage that didn’t make the cut in the recent Jackass Forever.

Avail. 5/1/22

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

Avail. 5/2/22

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Captain Barnacles, Kwazii and crew discover new environments and protect more critter friends as they hop around the globe on exciting missions.

Avail. 5/3/22

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

Avail. 5/4/22

40 Years Young -- NETFLIX FILM

After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life.

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

They're chatty. They're shady. They're secretly famous. They're this season's players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

El marginal: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars, Diosito struggles in the outside world, and a cult threatens to become Puente Viejo's demise.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated® director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

Summertime: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Another summer, another string of love triangles as the group navigates their passions and tests the boundaries of friendship.

Avail. 5/5/22

Blood Sisters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.

Clark -- NETFLIX SERIES

This is the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term "Stockholm syndrome." Based on his truths and lies.

The Pentaverate -- NETFLIX SERIES

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

Avail. 5/6/22

Along for the Ride -- NETFLIX FILM

The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

Marmaduke -- NETFLIX FILM

Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

The Sound of Magic -- NETFLIX SERIES

A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.

Thar -- NETFLIX FILM

A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger's grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.

The Takedown -- NETFLIX FILM

Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.

Welcome to Eden -- NETFLIX SERIES

A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the supposed paradise they find waiting for them is anything but.

Avail. 5/8/22

Christina P: Mom Genes -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

Avail. 5/9/22

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War -- NETFLIX ANIME

In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of "SAC_2045."

Avail. 5/10/22

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Work-life balance?!? What's that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime handling big problems at the office and at home.

42 Days of Darkness -- NETFLIX SERIES

A woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister in a town in Chile amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case.

Brotherhood: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the aftermath of a deadly riot, Edson and Cristina grapple with new enemies and threats. But as the stakes rise, their bond is tested.

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat -- NETFLIX FILM

Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception.

Our Father -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

The Getaway King -- NETFLIX FILM

A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki.

Avail. 5/12/22

Maverix -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.

Savage Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.

Avail. 5/13/22

Bling Empire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

The Lincoln Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES

An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.

New Heights -- NETFLIX SERIES

When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.

Senior Year -- NETFLIX FILM

A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

Avail. 5/14/22

Borrego

Avail. 5/15/22

PJ Masks: Season 4

Avail. 5/16/22

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden -- NETFLIX ANIME

Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.

Avail. 5/17/22

The Future Diary: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A brand-new love story unfolds when a young office worker in Tokyo finds herself caught between a charming bartender and a handsome medical student.

Avail. 5/18/22

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- NETFLIX SERIES

Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

The Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM

At first, Lucía is taken aback by her son's girlfriend's eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they'll have on her prim and proper life.

Toscana -- NETFLIX FILM

When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father's business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this final season, as enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed, Álex becomes fixated on solving a new enigma: What happened to Sara?

Avail. 5/19/22

A Perfect Pairing -- NETFLIX FILM

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Picking up where "The Boss Baby: Family Business" left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play.

The G Word with Adam Conover -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.

Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new comedy special from Rodrigo Sant’Anna.

Avail. 5/20/22

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too -- NETFLIX FILM

Love triangles and lingering doubts put relationships to the test as Lisa faces a difficult choice, Jack lands in a crisis and Bo questions her marriage.

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Wrong Side of the Tracks -- NETFLIX SERIES

A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Avail. 5/22/22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Avail. 5/23/22

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans.

Godspeed -- NETFLIX FILM

An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend's beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

Sea of Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Bruda and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments are filled with bits of magic.

Avail. 5/25/22

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant -- NETFLIX FILM

When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a new season of his reality series, "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in local cuisine and culture of new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

Avail. 5/26/22

Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The adaptation of the hit video game franchise returns for a new season.

Avail. 5/27/22

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

Avail. 5/30/22

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal -- NETFLIX FAMILY

On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl's lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

Avail. 5/31/22

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

