It's official: Jack White is making his Maine debut as a solo artist in 2022!

After announcing the release of two brand-new solo studio albums next year, we started wondering if White would finally come to this great state.

Yes, he's been here a couple of times in the past—once with The Raconteurs and once with The White Stripes—but ever since he released his first solo LP, Blunderbuss, in 2012, he's never performed live anywhere in Maine. We don't know if White read our article or not, but what we do know is this: On Aug. 23, 2022, all of that changes.

Jack White Is Coming to Portland

Here are the details: Jack White is set to perform at Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. There will be a ticket pre-sale on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10AM ET, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Dec. 17, at 10AM ET.

The tour is called The Supply Chain Issues Tour, and stay tuned to WCYY for all the details on the pre-sale, the on-sale, and any other ways to get your hands on tickets for what will be an unforgettable night of rock and roll right here in Portland.

You can see the full tour schedule here (White will be playing Boston at Agganis Arena on Apr. 17, 2022).

Jack White

Ticket Details

According to White's official website: Third Man Records Vault Members will have a pre-sale beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10AM local time. Then, Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10AM local time, and that ends on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10PM local time; details on the Citi presale here. If that's not enough, if you save "Taking Me Back" here, you'll get registered for another presale that kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 16.

And then to wrap it all up, the general on-sale is 10AM local time on Friday, Dec. 17.

No Setlists, No Phones

If you get your hands on tickets for this show, be ready for a night, truly, unlike any other.

First, it's a phone-free event. According to Cross Insurance Arena's website, "PLEASE NOTE: this is a PHONE-FREE show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed. We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse."

Trust us: This is a good thing, because White is notorious for putting on massive live shows with huge setlists that span his entire career.

But did you know he rarely—if ever—actually plans the songs ahead of time? He once told Rolling Stone, "I want the show to be alive. And I want each show to be different so that the crowd is in control of what's really happening onstage, whether they know it or not."

With two new records set for release in 2022, plus all of the music he's created with The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, and The White Stripes, the possibilities for Portland's setlist are endless.

But we definitely hope he plays "Taking Me Back." It sounds so good when it's cranked up to 11 on WCYY—imagine how it'll sound when it fills the entire Cross Insurance Arena.

Stay tuned with us and we'll keep you posted on everything happening with Jack White in Maine. And in the meantime, get excited with some live shots of Jack White performing live all over the world.

