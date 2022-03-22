Looks like the Osbourne family is only getting bigger. Jack Osbourne recently announced that he is expecting his fourth child, this one with his new fiancee Aree Gearheart.

Jack Osbourne just announced the news just hours ago on social media with the caption "exciting news!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!." The TV personality posted the caption alongside a picture of him and his pregnant fiancee, which you can see below.

Osbourne and Gearheart have been dating since September 2019 and engaged since 2021. He proposed to her on December 30, 2021 boasting about how she's "the most beautiful and loving woman" and is "truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined" on social media. In the Instagram post announcing their engagement, he also talks about how "her step-mom skills make my heart so full."

Jack Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to March 2019 when their divorce was finalized, according to Us Weekly. The two share three children together, 9-year-old Pearl Clementine, 6-year-old Andy Rose, and 3-year-old Minnie Theodora.

Gearheart posted the same picture on Instagram as Jack Osbourne with the caption "today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming 2022." She frequently posted pictures of the couple together along with pictures with Jack's kids. Sharon Osbourne also reposted the same picture and says she "couldn't be more excited about grand-baby #4."

Congratulations to Jack, his fiancee, and the whole Osbourne family on their new addition.