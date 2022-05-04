Sharon Osbourne + Family Will Star in a Fox Nation Cancel Culture Docuseries

Sharon Osbourne and the Osbourne family are set to star in a docuseries about cancel culture and how she found herself in the "crosshairs of the cancel culture movement," according to Deadline. The docuseries, which will air via Fox Nation, will be made up of four parts and will recount her experiences while working with CBS, including her departure from The Talk.

Sharon Osbourne says the docuseries will give viewers an "unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career." Osbourne hopes that telling her story "for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families."

Osbourne left The Talk after 11 seasons after getting into a confrontation on air with co-host Sheryl Underwood who asked her if she was racist. Osbourne defended Piers Morgan for saying he didn't believe anything Meghan Markle said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey,

The docuseries will also star Ozzy, Jack, and Kelly, and will include insight and personal stories. Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back will also feature TalkTV's Uncensored host Piers Morgan, former The View co-host Meghan McCain and more.

When the President of FOX Nation, Jason Klarman, made the announcement about the docuseries he stated, "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

The four-part docuseries Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back will be released in September on FOX Nation. FOX Nation is a $5.99 a month subscription service that was launched in 2018.