IRS Tax Filing Season Will Be Delayed In 2021

If you are one of the millions of Americans who count on your tax return for necessities (especially, if you have not yet received your second stimulus payment), it looks like you are going to need to wait a little while longer than normal to get that return.

According to WMTW, issues caused by the pandemic and the need to get those stimulus payments out as quick as possible has caused the IRS to delay the start of tax season.

Normally, "tax season" starts the second half of January. This year, it won't begin until February 12th.

Pushing it back a few weeks "allows the IRS time to do additional programming and testing of IRS systems following the December 27 tax law changes that provided a second round of Economic Impact Payments and other benefits," the agency said.

Even with the nearly month long delay, people can begin to work with their tax preparers so that they can file on February 12th.

According to the Internal Revenue Service website, the deadline for filing will still be April 15th. Those who request an extension will need to file by October 15th, 2021.

The site also provides tips to help people get their return back as soon as possible.

The good news is that some filers could see their return as soon as the first week of March.

