Five People Displaced by Fire in Northwestern New Brunswick

A fire just above Saint-André, N.B. Wednesday morning left five people homeless.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Comeau Mountain Road, near Comeau Ridge around 9:00 a.m.

The home was extensively damaged.There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported. Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross said the five people who lived in the home are now staying with a relative.

Red Cross volunteers have helped the family with emergency purchases including food and clothing.

