Family Member Discovers Human Remains While Cleaning House

CASCO, Maine (AP) — A person in Maine called police after discovering the skeletal remains of a human while cleaning out their father’s old residence.

Police said the father, Douglas Scott, 82, died earlier this year. The family member discovered the remains on May 8 in an outbuilding on the property, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began an examination of the remains on Sunday. Police said more testing and examination will likely take place over the weeks to come. The identity of the person whose remains were discovered were unclear on Monday.

Police said they’re also still investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery. They said that investigation is also likely to take place over the coming weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Maine State Police said it does not think there is any threat to the public stemming from the discovery.