RCMP Searching For Stolen ATV from Saint-André, N.B.

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating an all-terrain vehicle that was reported stolen Thursday morning in Saint-André, N.B.

The theft of the ATV is believed to have occurred sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. from a garage behind an apartment building on Saint-André Road, according to Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard of the Saint-Léonard detachment.

The stolen four-wheeler is described as a black 2015 Honda TRX500 with New Brunswick license plate number XX7586 and vehicle identification number 1HFTE4695F4000319. It was equipped with a black windscreen and a passenger seat with a back rest.

The photo below is a similar make and model of the stolen ATV (minus the windscreen and back passenger seat).

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of Thursday, January 20 is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the ATV since then or who has any information about the incident.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

