How Much Food Do You Need to Shelter in Place?

As panic over the current coronavirus pandemic began to spread, grocery store shelves quickly emptied and stories of people stockpiling items like toilet paper and hand-sanitizer dominated the headlines. It’s a natural reaction to attempt to prepare for the worst while feeling completely out of control, but experts agree that there is no need to hoard supplies during this difficult time.

While this is an excellent time to be prepared, it is not a time to panic. So, put down that seventh package of toilet paper, take a deep breath, and let us help you adequately prepare to shelter in place.

Contributed by Harbor Disaster Preparedness.