Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong + More Join Global Citizen’s Coronavirus Benefit

Some of the biggest names in music are joining together under the Global Citizen umbrella for an upcoming One World: Together at Home special to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Among the lineup for the forthcoming special is Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong and legendary rock icon Sir Paul McCartney.

The event finds Global Citizen partnering with the World Health Organization, with ABC, NBC, Viacom CBS Networks, iHeart Media and Canada's Bell Media networks all set to air the special, which will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 8PM ET and 5PM PT. Internationally, the show will also screen on beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

In addition, the show is expected to be available for stream via Alibaba, Amazon Prime video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tidal, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

As with many performances these days, the performances will feature many of the musicians appearing via the comfort of their homes while they acknowledge social distancing protocol.

The virtual broadcast will raise funds to aid those health care workers on the front line who are doing their best to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Vedder, Armstrong and McCartney are joined by artists across a variety of genres, with Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder all set to appear.

Lady Gaga, who curated the event, has confirmed that $35 million has already been raised in support of the World Health Organization's efforts. “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” added Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s."

Find out more about how you can help combat coronavirus while getting involved in Global Citizen's efforts here.

In related news, Global Citizen is still scheduled for their annual fall event, with Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream set to take place on Sept. 26. Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and more are expected to take part in that event.

Global Citizen