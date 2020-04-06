UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Transferred to ICU as Condition Worsens

The U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in London, according to a report just in from Bloomberg News.

Government officials confirmed the news to the BBC saying that the prime minister’s condition had worsened, and he was moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas’ Hospital in London.

The 55-year-old was first diagnosed with the coronavirus about 10 days ago (on March 26). He had been working (primarily via video conferencing) from his residence before being admitted to the hospital on Sunday (April 5).

At this time, it does not appear as if Johnson is on a ventilator, according to a report from Sky News. They say that he is conscious and was moved to the ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation.

This is a developing story.