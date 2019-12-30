House Fire Displaces Family of 6, McGivney, New Brunswick
The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping a couple and their four children after a house fire near McGivney, New Brunswick Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 9:00 a.m. The fire heavily damaged the family's bungalow.
The couple and their four children, ranging in age from four to 17-years-old made it out safely.
Red Cross volunteers have been assisting with emergency lodging and purchases of food, clothing and some other basics.
