Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Meth

A Presque Isle man was sentenced Monday, August 23 for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

42 year old Joel Strother, a/k/a “Jody” was sentenced to 27 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced him to the term plus five years of supervised release. A guilty plea was made by Strother earlier in the year in January 2021.

Court records show that Joel Strother obtained meth from sources in Mexico. This happened between July 2018 and May 2019. Strother and other members if the conspiracy got the drugs from sources in southern and western states.

Officials said Strother made trips to Georgia, Arizona, California and Mexico to get the drugs. Others were also recruited and directed to make similar trips to obtain meth. The drugs were taken back to Maine and were distributed in Aroostook County. The meth was also distributed in other parts of the state including central and northern Maine.

Multiple agencies are involved in the case including the Maine State Police, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, state and local law enforcement as well as Homeland Security and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force is also investigating as part of the prosecution. OCDETF works on a multi-agency level to disrupt and dismantle money laundering, and the highest levels of drug traffickers, gangs, and criminal organizations.

