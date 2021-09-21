Presque Isle Man From Northern Maine Drug Ring Sentenced

The U.S. District Court in Bangor sentenced a man from Presque Isle to 165 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Sentencing was for charges involving two separate conspiracies' distributing drugs throughout Aroostook County and parts of central Maine.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Neece will now spend over 13 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute and possess, with intention to distribute methamphetamine. He entered his guilty plea in February of 2021. According to court records, Neece was part of the first conspiracy between January of 2017 and August of 2018. Neece is the latest in a string of northern Maine residents who have been sentenced on crimes stemming from the conspiracy that operated from July 2018 and May 2019.

Tyler Neece was part of the drug conspiracy that obtained the methamphetamine from their sources in western and southern states. The southwestern connections to the ring were sources that originated in Mexico and worked their way to Maine.

There are more...

We will update the number of charges and convictions from the drug conspiracies as the cases are run through the system. There have been several people entering pleas and receiving multi-year sentences for their involvement. As the convictions from these drug rings pile up, so does our appreciation for the law enforcement's work on taking these drugs away from here. Infiltrating these rings takes coordination and cooperation from local and state law enforcement, as well as federal and international agencies. These crimes involved cooperation between U.S. and Mexico Federal enforcement agencies as well as special tasks forces

