Horses Run Loose on the Road in Easton, Maine

Horses on the Loose in Easton

We have more animals on the loose in Aroostook County. This time it’s not bison, it's a team of horses on Forest Avenue in Easton to Fort Fairfield. At least, they were on the loose, but it looks like they have been corralled.

Photos from the Road

These amazing photos come from Vonda Lavway who was there to experience the whole thing and get some images to share.

Lavway is a photographer and posts many of her photos to Tell Me a Story Photography on Facebook. She happened to be out looking for pictures when she came across the scene. She said she “saw one of the horses come out into the road and thought it was going to be attached to a wagon.”

She soon realized these horses were loose. “The closer I got, I realized there were several horses and then they all came out into the road. I kept watching to see if there was someone with them, but there was nobody to be seen.

Lavway said she stopped by one of the Amish farms near where the horses were running free to let them know what was happening. "I went into the driveway of the closet farm. By the time I got in there, the horses had headed down the road.”

Vonda Lavway Vonda Lavway loading...

Bison on the Loose Recently

Just over a week ago, we had bison on the road in Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle near the Nordic Heritage Center and Quoggy Jo Ski Center. How uncommon is it to have these kinds of things happen within weeks of each other?

Horses and Traffic

In the meantime, another vehicle tried to pass the horses and did so safely. Lavway said that was a little nerve wracking because the horses kept “zig zagging” around the other car. Lavway said another car coming towards her stopped and picked up a farmer to gather the horses.

Vonda Lavway Vonda Lavway loading...

Horses Corralled

One of the photos shows an Amish man on the road. He tried herding the team, but they ran away again. Just after that, the horses left the roadway and went up a driveway in the area. “The horses are safe," said Lavway. "They kept trying to get in the ditches a couple of times. They went down really deep, but they jumped out and kept going down the road. The horses were headed towards a field. I think someone was there to let them in the gate.”

Vonda Lavway Vonda Lavway loading...

Get our free mobile app

Rare and Unique Events

Both the bison and the horses in the street are something you really don’t see very often - if ever. The positive side, this incident seemed to end without any of the horses getting hurt.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.