It was another busy day for Aroostook County high school sports, as soccer teams across the region battled on the field Friday. Here’s a look at the top girls soccer scores, boys soccer results, and standings updates from September 13.

Girls Soccer

The Wisdom girls soccer team stayed unbeaten at 4-0-0 with an 11-3 win over Hodgdon in eight-player action. Ava Lerman and Madi Cyr each scored four goals to power the Pioneers, while Ava Ezell netted all three for the Hawks (1-2-0).

Other local girls soccer scores included:

PVHS 3, Central Aroostook 0 (Howlers move to 5-2-0, 2nd in Class D)

Ashland 8, Washburn 0 (Ashland remains unbeaten at 4-0-0)

Fort Kent 9, Caribou 0 (Warriors improve to 3-1-1)

Van Buren 6, Easton 1 (Cruzaders move to 4-3-0)

Presque Isle 1, John Bapst 0 (Wildcats advance to 3-1)

Fort Fairfield 3, Schenck 2

Boys Soccer

The Central Aroostook boys soccer team earned a 3-2 overtime victory over Woodland. Mitchell Burtt scored twice, including the penalty kick equalizer and the game-winner in overtime. Dylan McKeen added another goal for the Panthers (2-5-0).

The Fort Fairfield boys soccer team stayed perfect at 7-0-0 with a 9-1 win over Hodgdon. Vince Heibel tallied a hat trick, while Cayden Ala scored twice and handed out five assists. Additional goals came from Graedon King, Asher Winters, Lucas Cormier, and Ethan Walsh. Hodgdon’s lone goal came from John Gaddis, assisted by Finn Gardiner.

Other boys soccer results:

Van Buren 4, Penobscot Christian 0 (Cruzaders move to 2-3-0)

Wisdom 2, Houlton 1 (Pioneers improve to 4-1-0)

Athlete of the Week Voting

Week Two Aroostook County Athlete of the Week voting is now live. Fans can cast their votes until Thursday at 2 p.m. by clicking HERE

. Winners will be announced Friday morning.