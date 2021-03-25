Did you know that Maine has 25 different traffic roundabouts and rotaries throughout the state? And yes, there's a big difference between a roundabout and a rotary. While they both move traffic around in a circle, rotaries are made to keep traffic moving at a constant speed while rotaries are made to slow traffic down. Big difference!

Here's is a list of every rotary and roundabout in Maine. How many have you been through? Source: CentralMaine.com

Auburn Turner Street / Lowe's - Roundabout

Auburn Turner Street / Auburn Mall-Roundabout

Augusta Memorial Circle- Rotary

Augusta Cony Circle -Roundabout

Augusta Route 3 / Interstate 95 northbound - Roundabout

Augusta Route 3 / Interstate 95 southbound - Roundabout

Bangor Texas Avenue / Maine Avenue - Roundabout

Bangor Godfrey Boulevard / Maine Avenue - Roundabout

Bath State Road and Congress Avenue - Roundabout

Biddeford Biddeford Crossing parking lot - Roundabout

Blue Hill Route 15 and 172 / Beech Hill Road - Roundabout

Calais Route 1 / International Avenue- Roundabout

Caribou U.S. Route 1 / North Main Street / Cary Medical Center- Roundabout

Gorham Route 114 / Gorham bypass- Roundabout

Gorham U.S. Route 202 / Gorham bypass - Roundabout

Gorham Route 25 / Gorham Bypass- Roundabout

Gorham U.S. Route 202 / Route 4 and 237- Roundabout

Gorham Brackett, Libby, Portland roads- Roundabout

Howland Route 6 and 116 / River Road- Roundabout

Kittery U.S. Route 1, Route 236, State Road, Old Post Road- Rotary

Orono Stillwater and Forest avenues - Roundabout

Sanford U.S. Route 202 & routes 4A and 109 - Roundabout

Kennebunk Route 35, Storer Street, Wood Point Road - Roundabout

South Portland Cottage Road, E Street, Ocean Street - Roundabout

Windham U.S. Route 302 and 202 - Rotary

And here's one that's being worked on at Deering's Corner in Portland. Check out this cool video. Mesmerizing!

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born