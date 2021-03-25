Here’s Where All of Maine’s 25 Roundabouts and Rotaries Are Located
Did you know that Maine has 25 different traffic roundabouts and rotaries throughout the state? And yes, there's a big difference between a roundabout and a rotary. While they both move traffic around in a circle, rotaries are made to keep traffic moving at a constant speed while rotaries are made to slow traffic down. Big difference!
Here's is a list of every rotary and roundabout in Maine. How many have you been through? Source: CentralMaine.com
Auburn Turner Street / Lowe's - Roundabout
Auburn Turner Street / Auburn Mall-Roundabout
Augusta Memorial Circle- Rotary
Augusta Cony Circle -Roundabout
Augusta Route 3 / Interstate 95 northbound - Roundabout
Augusta Route 3 / Interstate 95 southbound - Roundabout
Bangor Texas Avenue / Maine Avenue - Roundabout
Bangor Godfrey Boulevard / Maine Avenue - Roundabout
Bath State Road and Congress Avenue - Roundabout
Biddeford Biddeford Crossing parking lot - Roundabout
Blue Hill Route 15 and 172 / Beech Hill Road - Roundabout
Calais Route 1 / International Avenue- Roundabout
Caribou U.S. Route 1 / North Main Street / Cary Medical Center- Roundabout
Gorham Route 114 / Gorham bypass- Roundabout
Gorham U.S. Route 202 / Gorham bypass - Roundabout
Gorham Route 25 / Gorham Bypass- Roundabout
Gorham U.S. Route 202 / Route 4 and 237- Roundabout
Gorham Brackett, Libby, Portland roads- Roundabout
Howland Route 6 and 116 / River Road- Roundabout
Kittery U.S. Route 1, Route 236, State Road, Old Post Road- Rotary
Orono Stillwater and Forest avenues - Roundabout
Sanford U.S. Route 202 & routes 4A and 109 - Roundabout
Kennebunk Route 35, Storer Street, Wood Point Road - Roundabout
South Portland Cottage Road, E Street, Ocean Street - Roundabout
Windham U.S. Route 302 and 202 - Rotary
And here's one that's being worked on at Deering's Corner in Portland. Check out this cool video. Mesmerizing!
