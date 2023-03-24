Here’s How to See Five Planets at the Same Time in the Maine Sky

Mainers will be able to see five of the planets in the night’s sky Saturday, March 25 through Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Mainers Can View Five Planets Lining Up

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be visible as they form a semi-circle in the western sky.

How to See the Planets and Where to Look

Experts said the best time to see all the planets is around 7:30 pm on a clear night. Look to the west. Jupiter and Mercury will be closest to the horizon and will be the first to go out of sight. Mars and Venus are very bright planets and will be easier to see. Uranus is the hardest planet to see and you may need a telescope or binoculars. The moon will also be in the same part of the sky.

The difference between a planet and a star is that planets don’t twinkle like a star, according to WGME.

Rare Alignment

This is a rare alignment of these planets. Different planets align every couple of years. The last one was in 2022.

Northern Maine Offers Good Views

The advantage of seeing the planets in Aroostook County is the distance from big city lights and wide open country for viewing.

