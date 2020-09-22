A Rare ‘Blue Moon’ Will Rise Over Maine on Halloween Night

Whenever I hear the term 'blue moon' it always makes me think of that scene from Grease where Danny's friends showed their backsides during the song of the same title at prom. But, that's not exactly what we're talking about here.

The moon runs through it's full cycle of phases every 29 days. This means that, on average, we have about 12 full moons a year. However, this year, we are going to be experiencing a blue moon on Halloween night. What exactly is a blue moon? Does this mean that for one night the moon in the sky will actually appear to be the color blue? Sadly, no it doesn't.

A blue moon, when you really break it down, really isn't that exciting at all. A blue moon simply means that it is the second full moon in the course of just one month. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it's actually pretty cool. The first full moon in October will be on October 1st. The moon will then cycle through it's 29 days of phases and return to full on Halloween night, October 31st.

Will we be able to see it? Yes! Believe it or not, according to Daily Mail, this is the first time in 30 years that people in all time zones will be able to see the blue moon. And, if you're gonna sleep on this blue moon and just wait until it happens again on Halloween, you'll be waiting a cool 19 years because the next time this will happen on all hallows eve will be in 2039.

