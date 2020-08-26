Here We Go-Mt Washington Gets The First Ice of the Season

Wow- that cold front blew through Northern New England last night really cooled everything off. It's starting to feel like Fall and you may have seen a red leaf or two recently. And that's great! Perfect weather if you ask me. I don't know the next time we will see 88 degrees. Looks like daytime temps in the 70's and nice cool nights in the '50s...or '40s...or even in some places, like Mt Washington, BELOW FREEZING. Let's call it the first "ice" of the season. Pretty crazy that the mountain only has one month of the year with no ice!

From the Mt Washington Observatory Facebook Page:

"The first time being below freezing since June 14 and our first glaze ice of the season! Temps have dropped as low as 30.1 so far and have been slowly creeping down in the past hour."

The top of Mt Washington (6288 feet high) is famously known as "Home of the World's Worst Weather. They broke a wind-speed record earlier this month when it blew 147 mph up there!