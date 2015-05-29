Health and Beauty Expo to be Held in Grand Falls

Like health and beauty products? Want to get out of the house?

Grand Falls Pure Fitness Gym is inviting you to be a part of their first Health and Beauty Expo on Saturday, May 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The vendors will be greeting visitors and members with different goods and services. Door prizes, samples and merchandise will be available to purchase on site. Receive information to change and lead a healthy lifestyle for your and your family. Refreshments will be provided.

Vendors include: Sarah's Avon, Simply for Life, Grand Falls Chiropractic Wellness Center, Arbonne by Cindy hanlon, Plexus by Lisa St. Amand, Jessica Jenkins Esthetics, Vogue Optical.

Brigitte Marsden, Creative Flow Yoga Instructor will be on site during the demonstrations. Classes are available Monday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grand Falls Pure Fitness.