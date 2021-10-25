Metallica to Play Las Vegas Stadium With Greta Van Fleet, South American Dates Booked for 2022

Metallica's return to the concert stage amid the pandemic has been a gradual but exciting one, with both intimate club shows and festival-bookending sets in the mix. More dates are officially on the books for next year with a stadium gig in Las Vegas alongside Greta Van Fleet and six stops in South America having just been announced.

On Feb. 25, Metallica and Greta Van Fleet will perform at Allegiant Stadium in "Sin City," which opened in July of 2020 and is home to the NFL's newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders. For Greta Van Fleet, it's another massive show alongside one of the world's biggest bands, as they continue to climb the ladder after releasing The Battle at Garden's Gate, their second album, earlier this year.

Metallica will have some time off after the Vegas concert before having to pack up their gear and fly down to South America as they aim to fulfill rescheduled tour dates after the pandemic forced the metal giants to postpone a set of 2020 stops.

Legal issues also persisted after the tour dates were postponed and, in June, Metallica filed a lawsuit against Lloyd's of London, a London-based insurer that reportedly breached their contract with the band and refused to compensate the group for monetary losses which stemmed from the nixed shows. Earlier this month (October), a California judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit and allowed it to continue.

See the new tour dates directly below.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show go on sale on Oct. 29 at 10AM PT and Fan Club presale options are available now for Legacy Members and at 11AM PT for Fifth Members. Head here for more ticketing information.

Metallica — New 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 25 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium (with Greta Van Fleet)

April 17 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

April 30 — Buenos, Aires, Argentina @ Campo Argentina de Polo

May 05 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs

May 07 — Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira

May 10 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio do Morumbi

May 12 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estádio do Mineirão