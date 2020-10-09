Greta Van Fleet Reflect on Career So Far in New Song ‘My Way, Soon’

Greta Van Fleet instantly began work on new music once their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, was released in 2018. The young rockers who have experienced a whirlwind of success now have something to show for it and have released a music video for the brand new track, "My Way, Soon."

The band, who have drawn parallels to Led Zeppelin in the past, stated last year that they were aiming to distance themselves from those comparisons to one of rock's all time greatest bands. That's just what they've done on "My Way, Soon" as Greta Van Fleet reflect on the transition in their lives from school-age kids making music in the garage to touring musicians with rapidly growing popularity around the world.

"This song was inspired by what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways. This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for Jake, Sam, and Danny as well," said singer Josh Kiszka.

Make no mistake — "My Way, Soon" remains rooted in that vintage '60s and '70s era where rock ruled the roost and helped force shifts in culture, but it's a coming of age jam where Greta Van Fleet truly feel like a unique culmination of their influences, rather than wearing them perhaps a bit more obviously on their free-flowing sleeves. Jangling guitars, sunshine vibes and an enlightened spirit make "My Way, Soon" an uplifting track amid most uncertain times.

Watch the music for "My Way, Soon" further down the page and read along with the lyrics, which can be found below as well.

"The definition of 'normal' has very much broadened over the past couple of years, and it has affected us as musicians, especially in the writing and recording of this new album," said drummer Danny Wagner. "We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by a lot of things, we were unaware of a lot of things. And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first."

Bassist Sam Kiszka added, "We've seen how people live in different parts of the world and we've developed intrinsic respect for different cultures and people. We've gone from driving down a highway to a show and seeing endless miles of shantytowns in Sao Paulo, to playing some of the richest places on earth."

"The more we've seen - different cultures, people, and traditions - we've also seen a similarity between ourselves and these different cultures. It surprises me how similar we all are," commented guitarist Jake Kiszka.

Greta Van Fleet, "My Way, Soon" Lyrics

I’ve seen many people

There are so many people

Some are much younger people

And some are so old I’ve seen many places

There are so many places

And where are the people going

Will they choose the road I’ve packed my bags and I’ve got my freedom

I’ve sacked the rules so I don’t have to heed them

I’ll bet on a chance if I’ve just got one

I’ll throw out the plans and live with no burden I have but a lifetime

Seems so long but it flies by

And in the moments passing

I’ll bear no load I have yet to wander

Many miles far yonder

And with so much left to ponder

I choose the road I’ve packed my bags and I’ve got my freedom

I’ve sacked the rules so I don’t have to heed them

I’ll bet on a chance if I’ve just got one

I’ll throw out the plans and live with no burden I’ve packed my bags and I’ve got my freedom

I’ve sacked the rules so I don’t have to heed them

I’ll bet on a chance if I’ve just got one

I’ll throw out the plans and live with no burden

"My Way, Soon" is the first new song to come from Greta Van Fleet since the band issued "Always There," which had originally been intended to be part of the A Million Little Pieces film soundtrack.

Greta Van Fleet, "My Way Soon" Music Video

Great Van Fleet, "My Way Soon" Single Art

Lava/Republic Records