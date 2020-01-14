Grand Funk Railroad Announces 2020 U.S. Tour

Grand Funk Railroad have announced the dates for their 2020 U.S. tour, which they're naming after their 1974 hit, "Some Kind of Wonderful."

The trek begins Feb. 8 at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. As of now, they have 13 shows booked between then and July 23 in Nashville However, a press release says they plan to play 40 dates, and the tour section of their website lists days and states as far off in the distance as Oct. 23.

Celebrating their 51 years as a band, the current lineup consists of founding members Mel Schacher (bass) and Don Brewer (drums) aided by former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, singer Max Carl (formerly of 38 Special) and keyboardist Tim Cashion. This incarnation of the band has been together since 2000.

"Grand Funk has always been about 'music with feel,'" Brewer said in a press release. "Songs and performances are uplifting and we prefer to have people in the audience smiling and on their feet. ... I'm 71 years old and still playing in a band."

Grand Funk Railroad, Some Kind of Wonderful 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Feb. 8 -- Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino

Feb. 15 -- Yuma, AZ @ Yuma Proving Ground

Feb. 21 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Casino Showroom

Feb. 22 -- Pauma Valley, CA @ Casino Pauma

March 7 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

March 14 -- French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

March 21 -- Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

April 3 -- Baton Rouge, LA @ Event Center at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge

April 10 -- Marysville, WA @ Tulalip Resort Casino

June 12 -- Kansas City, MO @ Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

July 11 -- Chippewa Falls, WI @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair

July 16 -- Hampton, IA @ Franklin County Fair

July 23 -- Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center