Grand Funk Railroad Plot Some Kind of Wonderful 2021 U.S. Tour

Grand Funk Railroad are comin’ to your town to help you party it down this summer and fall on their Some Kind of Wonderful U.S. tour. The tour was originally scheduled for early 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The arena rockers will kick off their 30-date trek on July 2 in Fayetteville, Ga., and zigzag across the country through December, playing amphitheaters, casinos, state fairs and more. The final scheduled date is on Nov. 6 in Florence, S.C., but their itinerary includes five more to-be-announced shows, ending on Dec. 3.

Blue Oyster Cult, the Guess Who and Little River Band will open for Grand Funk Railroad on select dates, and the group will support Kid Rock at its native Michigan show.

Grand Funk Railroad currently include cofounding members Don Brewer (drums and vocals) and Mel Schacher (bass), along with former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, singer Max Carl (formerly of 38 Special) and keyboardist Tim Cashion. The current lineup has been active since 2000.

While Grand Funk Railroad already celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019, July 2021 marks a momentous anniversary as well: 50 years since they and Humble Pie sold out New York’s 55,000-capacity Shea Stadium in 72 hours — faster than the Beatles in August 1965.

“I can’t wait to get back onstage and perform for people. This has been torture for me and the rest of the guys,” Brewer said in a press release. “When we take the stage for the first time in over 15 months and hear the crowd and applause, I’m sure I will be thinking, ‘Thank God!’”

Grand Funk Railroad Some Kind of Wonderful 2021 U.S. Tour

July 2 - Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

July 4 - Harrisburg, NC @ Harrisburg 4th of July Celebration

July 10 - Chippewa Falls, WI @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair *

July 24 - Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam

July 31 - Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural and Civic Center

Aug. 6 - Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

Aug. 8 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

Aug. 14 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort **

Aug. 27 - Big Flats, NY @ Summer Stage at Tag's ^

Sept. 4 - Portsmouth, OH @ TBA

Sept. 5 - Wauseon, OH @ Fulton County Fair ^^

Sept. 9 - Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

Sept. 10 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 17 - Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

Sept. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Sept. 24 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

Oct. 1 - TBA

Oct. 3 - Dallas, TX @ TBA

Oct. 8 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 9 - TBA

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

Oct. 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

Nov. 6 - Florence, SC @ TBA

Nov. 12 - TBA

Nov. 13 - TBA

Nov. 20 - TBA

Nov. 27 - TBA

Dec. 3 - TBA

* w/ Blue Oyster Cult

** special guest to Kid Rock

^ w/ the Guess Who

^^ w/ Little River Band