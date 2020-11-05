Governor Mills Announces New, Stricter, Mask Mandate

UPDATE (November 5th, 2020 @ 1 PM)

Apparently, the new mandate went into effect immediately

According to the KJ, Governor Mills is now mandating that masks be worn in public even when social distancing is possible. Basically, instead of just wearing a mask in stores, in restaurants, and into businesses, the mandate will require you to wear a mask when you are in public.

No timeframe has been announced for the implementation for the new mandate.

This comes has the state sees a new record high for new cases. Maine saw over 180 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (November 5th). There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths. Maine's death toll stands at 150.

It is important to note that MANY (over 100) of the recent cases are as a result of an outbreak a the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

The new mandate from Governor Mills comes just days after Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced a similar order.

The administration will not be holding their regular press conference today (November 5th), but they do intend to hold a special press briefing tomorrow.

This story will be updated...

