Gov. Mills Reinstitutes Restrictions to Curb COVID-19

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says the state is reinstituting restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a resurgence of the virus.

Maine has been one of the most successful states at controlling the virus, but it’s now dealing with a wave of new infections.

Mills says the guidelines effective Wednesday will include lower indoor capacity limits and more limitations on travelers from out of state. Indoor gatherings in Maine will return to a maximum of 50 people, regardless of the building's capacity.

The gathering limit on outdoor activities will remain at 100 people under existing guidelines, with physical distancing and the use of face coverings.

The reopening of bars and tasting rooms for indoor seated service, which was slated for today is postponed until further notice.