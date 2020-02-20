Gardiner First Responders Revive Newborn Baby

When baby Oaklyn was born at around 4 AM on February 8th, she had no pulse and was not breathing. Her mother began giving her CPR and 911 was called.

According to WMTW, Gardiner Fire Department first responders came to the rescue. After they were able to get her breathing, Oaklyn was taken to Maine General in Augusta, before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Oaklyn was released from the hospital on Monday (February 17th) with no lasting health problems.

On Wednesday, Oaklyn's family brought her to visit the heroes who saved her life.

