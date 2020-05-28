Free Fishing Weekend – This Weekend 5/30 & 5/31

If you have been slacking since we had a free month of fishing back in April, there is another chance for you to indulge this weekend!



Keep in mind after this weekend, you will need a valid fishing license to fish inland waterways which includes, lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, basically any place not salt water. If you are looking for places to go fishing, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has a great resource called, the Maine Fishing Guide. It's my go-to when I'm looking for a new spot outside my normal suspect spots. The guide covers places all across the state, not to mention some freshwater fishing tips, a fish identification guide which comes in very handy.

While we are on the topic of fishing spots, another great section of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website is the fishing reports. These reports are compiled by department biologist all across the state to give you a realistic idea of how the fishing has been going, whats bitting, where, and any other condition type data. That alone may help you decide where you want to cast your next line. The reports are also regularly updated too, so make sure to check back often.

Another resource on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website is the Lake Survey Maps section. This is one of my personal favorite, and I use it often and over and over again. Since I prefer to fish cold water fish, mainly trout and variants of in lakes, these maps give me a solid idea of where the deep parts are, which is where these bad boys like to hang out in the heat of the summer.

So if you are new to fishing or just haven't gotten around to getting your license this year, enjoy this Free Fishing Weekend. But do a solid and get a license if you plan to keep fishing this year. Enjoy.