Ice Fishing In Maine Is Free This Weekend

Looks like you can finally experience this Maine winter tradition with that buddy that keeps saying you should go. This weekend is the time that just about anyone can try ice fishing for free.

The Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Facebook page says folks can fish on February 15 and 16 without a license. As long as you don't have a suspended or revoked license, your good to go.

The post also points out that "All other laws and regulations apply on these days. Open to residents and non-residents."

Jeremy Grant is a talented photographer and videographer from the Belfast area.

He recently posted this 3 minute video bringing all the excitement of good times with friends at the 2020 Sabattus Ice Fishing Derby. It should get you all pumped up for this free weekend.