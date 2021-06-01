Get Out And Fish For Free In Maine This Weekend June 5th And 6th

If you've been interested in taking up fishing, this upcoming weekend is a great time to give it a go.

Maine folks can get out and fish for free this weekend. That's right, 'North Woods Law' won't bust you for not having a license on Saturday June 5 and Sunday June 6.

So, everyone can go fishin'! That is of course as long as you didn't have a license that ended being suspended or revoked. If you have broken any of the current Maine Fishing Laws, you don't suddenly get to enjoy the free privileges.

You know, it's probably not a bad idea for all who fish to bone up on the rules. Go ahead and click on the highlighted Maine Fishing Laws above to learn more.

If you wanna get a head start on where the all good fishin' is at here in Maine, check out the latest Fishing Report from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

I'm a vegan and yes that also means that I don't eat fish. However, I fondly remember going fishing with my Dad when I was growing up. It was always a wonderful way to bond, just me and him and the beauty of nature in Maine. If I decide to go fish for free with friends this weekend, it'll be 'catch and release' for this guy. That's okay though. It was also 'catch and release' for me when I was a kid fishing with Dad. I always felt bad that I'd taken the fish out of his home. It was always a relief when I put it back in the water. Sweet memories...love you, Dad.

