Fredericton Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

A Fredericton, N.B., man has been charged with two offences in connection with a recent investigation into child sex abuse images on the internet.

34-year-old William Logan Murphy appeared on December 18 in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

As a result of information received through the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, a search warrant was executed on July 24, 2019, at a residence in Fredericton. Police seized several electronic devices and Murphy was arrested at the scene.

Murphy is scheduled to return to court on January 29 at 9:30 a.m. to enter a plea.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, which includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, along with RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit and the Fredericton Police Force were involved in the investigation.