Four People Injured in Collision in Nash Creek, New Brunswick

Four People Injured in Collision on Highway 11

Four people were injured on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in a collision involving four vehicles in a construction zone in Nash Creek, New Brunswick.

The incident happened in the afternoon around 2 p.m. on Highway 11 as traffic was stopped in the work zone. Police said they believe one of the drivers collided with three other vehicles. Four of the adults had minor injuries while the vehicles sustained serious damage.

First Responders

The first responders who assisted on the scene were the Chaleur Region RCMP, the Belledune Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick.

Traffic in the area was closed for approximately two hours while crews took care of the injured and vehicles. The road was reopened to traffic.

Statement from The RCMP

Cpl. Jean-François Dulac with the Chaleur Region RCMP said:

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this collision, but it could have been far worse. Construction season is upon us, and this is a good reminder for drivers to be attentive when approaching construction zones. Reduce your speed, watch for workers and possible changes in traffic patterns.

Investigators are still looking into the incident as they gather information.

New Updates

