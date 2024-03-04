Three People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two men and one woman have been arrested in Rumford and charged with felony aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cocaine.

Three People Arrested for Felony Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine

The Rumford Police Department arrested 30-year-old Terrence Johnson from Rumford, 31-year-old Rashaud Lavoie from Lawrence, Massachusetts and 35-year-old Kayla Day from Albany Township. They were taken into custody Thursday morning.

Fentanyl, Cocaine and More Seized

Officers seized close to 28,000 milligrams or roughly 280 doses of the deadly drug fentanyl, roughly 2 grams of cocaine, a cutting agent commonly used in the processing of scheduled drugs intended for distribution and other associated drug paraphernalia. The potential street value of the fentanyl is estimated at more than $5,600.00, said Rumford PD.

Police Received Tip about Drug Trafficking

Police received a tip that drug activity was taking place at a room at the Best Western Plus on Prospect Avenue in Rumford. The three suspects were sharing the room. They all had prior drug conviction history.

Prior Convictions

Rumford Police said Lavoie “was serving a 2-year term of probation following his conviction in November 2021 for a Rumford PD case for felony possession of fentanyl with prior drug convictions, and Day was serving a 1-year probation for theft convictions in November 2023.”

Police: Suspects Facing Potential Four Year Minimum

They were taken to the Oxford County Jail. Rumford PD said “Lavoie, Johnson and Day are each facing a potential 4-year minimum mandatory sentence and up to 30 years in prison for the fentanyl charge while Lavoie may face up to an additional 2 years in prison and DAY up to an additional 1 year in prison for the probation violation if convicted as preliminarily charged.”

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz