Four Displaced after Two Different Fires in Western New Brunswick

An older two-story house with three apartments was heavily damaged around 2 am Wednesday morning in Miramichi, New Brunswick. Three women were displaced in the blaze on Duke Street.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping with essentials like food and clothes. One of the women is also getting help with lodging. Two women are staying with relatives or friends, said officials.

No injuries were reported.

Also, A fire displaced a man late Tuesday on Maine Street in Aroostook, New Brunswick, just north of Perth-Andover.

The Red Cross in Woodstock says it has not made contact with him, but believes he’s staying with family.

The Canadian Red Cross said volunteers observe social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic when responding.