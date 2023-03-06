Can-Am Crown Results: Mushers from Northern Maine & Western New Brunswick
The results are in for the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races.
Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick Mushers
Here are the results for teams from Aroostook County, Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. (See below).
Three Races
Three races were run with prizes including a $44,000 purse. Mushers and their dog teams competed in the 2023 Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 250, the 2023 Willard Jalbert Jr. Can-Am 100 and the 2023 Pepsi/Native Dog Food Can-Am 30.
Results for Mushers from Aroostook County, Northern Maine & Western New Brunswick
2023 Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 250
The results out 15 mushers for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick:
- Amy Dionne from Madawaska, ME - TBD
- Ashley Patterson from Shirley Mills, ME - TBD
- Becki Tucker from Fort Kent, ME - Scratch
2023 Willard Jalbert Jr. Can-Am 100
The results out of 20 mushers and three scratch for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick:
- Mark Patterson from Shirley Mills, ME - 13th place
- Morgan Grant from Houlton, ME - 17th place
- Caleb Hayes from Saint David, ME - Scratch
2023 Pepsi/Native Dog Food Can-Am 30
The results out of 20 mushers and one scratch for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick:
- Stephanie Roy from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick - 2nd place
- Wyatt Marquis from Fort Kent, ME - 5th place
- Lea Allen from Lower Kintore, New Brunswick - 6th place
- Chantelle Babin from Caribou, ME - 9th place
- Piper Ashley from Fort Kent, ME - 11th place
- Steve Babin from Caribou, ME - 15th place
- Julia Klaucke from Medford, ME - 18th place
Congratulations to All the Teams
Congratulations to all the teams for competing. A lot of hard work goes into preparing for the event and finishing. Maine and New Brunswick are proud of all the mushers and their dogs. Good Luck next year.
