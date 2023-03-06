The results are in for the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races.

Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick Mushers

Here are the results for teams from Aroostook County, Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. (See below).

Three Races

Three races were run with prizes including a $44,000 purse. Mushers and their dog teams competed in the 2023 Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 250, the 2023 Willard Jalbert Jr. Can-Am 100 and the 2023 Pepsi/Native Dog Food Can-Am 30.

Results for Mushers from Aroostook County, Northern Maine & Western New Brunswick

2023 Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 250

The results out 15 mushers for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick:

Amy Dionne from Madawaska, ME - TBD

Ashley Patterson from Shirley Mills, ME - TBD

Becki Tucker from Fort Kent, ME - Scratch

Click here to see all the 250 results

2023 Willard Jalbert Jr. Can-Am 100

The results out of 20 mushers and three scratch for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick:

Mark Patterson from Shirley Mills, ME - 13th place

Morgan Grant from Houlton, ME - 17th place

Caleb Hayes from Saint David, ME - Scratch

Click here to see all the 100 results

2023 Pepsi/Native Dog Food Can-Am 30

The results out of 20 mushers and one scratch for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick:

Stephanie Roy from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick - 2nd place

Wyatt Marquis from Fort Kent, ME - 5th place

Lea Allen from Lower Kintore, New Brunswick - 6th place

Chantelle Babin from Caribou, ME - 9th place

Piper Ashley from Fort Kent, ME - 11th place

Steve Babin from Caribou, ME - 15th place

Julia Klaucke from Medford, ME - 18th place

Click here to see all the 30 results

Congratulations to All the Teams

Congratulations to all the teams for competing. A lot of hard work goes into preparing for the event and finishing. Maine and New Brunswick are proud of all the mushers and their dogs. Good Luck next year.

Get our free mobile app

More Information

Learn more about the history of the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races on their homepage.

2022 Can-Am Sled Dog Races Images from the opening ceremonies and start of the 2022 Can-Am sled dog races in Fort Kent, ME. 62 teams, 560 dogs competed. Maine Gov. Janet Mills was on hand to send the teams off.