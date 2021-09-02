Fort Fairfield Seed Potato Storage Fire Under Investigation

A fire that destroyed a potato house and seed processing facility in Fort Fairfield on Wednesday remains under investigation.

The blaze at the Thibeau Seed Farms potato storage facility on the Strickland Road was reported shortly after 7 a.m. When Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue arrived, the fire was fully involved. Fort Fairfield called for mutual aid from the Caribou, Limestone, Easton, Presque Isle and Perth Andover, N.B. fire departments.

Fire Chief Timothy Browning said the storage building contained paper products and equipment, which added to the challenge of bringing the fire under control. A total of 30 firefighters battled the blaze.

Browning said the fire continued to smolder under a section of roof that collapsed and a crew remained on site Wednesday afternoon to extinguish any hot spots.

Fort Fairfield Police Department and the Limestone Police Department also assisted at the scene.

There were no injuries reported. The building was a total loss. The Strickland Road facility is owned by Keith Thibeau.

The fire is expected to be under investigation for at least the next week, according to Chief Browning.