Fort Fairfield Police: Theft at Shell Station on Main Street

Fort Fairfield Police

Fort Fairfield Police said two people broke into the Shell station on Main Street and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are checking for video footage from other businesses.

Contact the Fort Fairfield Police at (207) 532-5400 if you recognize the two suspects in the video or pictures. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 638-8477 for a potential reward with information leading up to an arrest of the suspects.

Officials said “These are the best photos that were provided.”

Fort Fairfield Police also released a video on their Facebook:

