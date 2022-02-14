Big Country 96.9 Shout-Out

The Fort Fairfield Police Department gave a shout-out to Big Country 96.9 and our show Original Country Gold with Rowdy Yates. We want to give a big shout-out right back to the great men and women at the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

The Chief is Listening

We especially like that the post says the Chief is listening to Original Country Gold, and shows a photo of the station tuned in. It’s also nice to see a very peaceful Main Street in Fort Fairfield with Hillside IGA on the left.

Big Supporters of the Fort Fairfield Police Department

We have always been big supporters of the FFPD officers. If we see something they’ve posted on Facebook, we help them get the word out. It can be anything from a press release about an arrest to a new officer joining the force. We recently put up an article about Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings welcoming Officer Isaac Wipperman to the Department.

Original Country Gold

Rowdy Yates is a legend and Original Country Gold is one of the most popular on Big Country 96.9. It is on every Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (eastern time). Rowdy features the classic country that so many people love.

Follow FFPD on Facebook

Follow the Fort Fairfield Police on Facebook. They have a lot of really good content.

