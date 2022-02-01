Fort Fairfield Police Department Welcomes New Officer

New Officer at the Fort Fairfield Police Department

Fort Fairfield Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings welcomed Officer Isaac Wipperman to the Department last week.

For the next few months, Officer Wippermanwill be doing field training in the local areas.

Officer Wipperman’s Bio

Wipperman graduated from Easton High School in 2019 and went on to the University of Maine at Presque Isle to earn his AA in Criminal Justice in 2021. He recently finished at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy where he completed his law enforcement pre-service course. Officer Wipperman currently lives in Presque Isle.

A Welcome from Chief Cummings

Chief Cummings said on a Facebook post: “Isaac is looking forward to meeting the citizens of Fort Fairfield and he is excited to serve as a member of our police department.” Congratulations to the Fort Fairfield Police Department and Officer Isaac Wipperman and his family.

Town of Fort Fairfield is Hiring

If you’re looking to join the Fort Fairfield Police Department, they are hiring. There are several ways to get an application and submit it to Chief Cummings. You can get one at the Fort Fairfield Clerk’s Office and online.

There are some criteria for hiring such as passing a medical exam as well as a psychological and polygraph examination. You must pass a background check and go through the interview process. We linked to the information on the Fort Fairfield Police Department Facebook page.

If you have any questions, call 207-472-7808 or email policechief@fortfairfield.org.

